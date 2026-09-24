IIT Bombay reschedules mid-semester exams to October 10-11



"Gaikwad rejected the classification of the incident as a standard suicide, characterising it instead as an institutional death stemming from deep-seated casteism, communalism, and ideological infiltration within premier educational institutions.

She said, “We see that the RSS has infiltrated universities and IITs, creating massive casteism and communalism there. In our view, the unfortunate death of Sahil Wakode—or what is being termed a suicide is not a suicide; it is an institutional death. Someone needs to be held accountable for this today. If you look at the student and faculty ratios across universities, you will clearly see the widespread bias and disparity. Everyone knows what caste discrimination is and what students have to endure because of it.