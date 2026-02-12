IIT Bombay, QR678 partner to dev next-gen skin treatments, regenerative healing therapies

Mumbai: IIT Bombay and QR678, a company engaged in non-surgical and US/India-patented hair growth therapy, have entered into an agreement to develop next-generation skin treatments and regenerative healing therapies, a statement said on Thursday.

The research and development arm, TECCRO, of QR678 has signed the pact with IIT Bombay to collaborate on advanced dermatology, trichology, regenerative medicine, and translational clinical research, QR678 said in the statement.

It will further enable TECCRO to continue research on the QR678 platform on the IIT Bombay campus, leveraging shared access to advanced research infrastructure and clinical evaluation platforms.