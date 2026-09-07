IIT Bombay, Imperial College London tie up for research and innovation

Mumbai, Sep 7 (PTI): The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) on Monday said it has partnered with Imperial College London for research, innovation and education.
The partnership will initially prioritise research in clean technology and medical technology, the institute said in a statement.
It will also enable key initiatives between the universities, including joint research and innovation programmes, academic workshops and student entrepreneurship programmes.
"By working side by side with colleagues at IIT Bombay, we will accelerate research and innovation with the potential to make a real difference to people's lives in India, the UK and beyond. In doing so, we are also proud to play our part in strengthening the deep and growing partnership between the UK and India in science and technology," Imperial College London Provost and Deputy President Professor Peter Haynes said.
Students and researchers will have the opportunity to work together and undertake placements and exchanges in London and Mumbai, working on joint projects and sharing knowledge and data.
"By bringing together our complementary strengths in research, innovation and education, we aim to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time, particularly in areas such as clean technology and medical technology. We look forward to creating meaningful opportunities for our students, researchers and innovators to work together and translate knowledge and research into solutions with global impact," IIT Bombay Director Shireesh B Kedare added.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.