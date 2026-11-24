Mumbai: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) have joined hands to advance campus sustainability through the Living Lab approach.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between IIT Bombay Research Hub for Green Energy and Sustainability (GESH IITB) and HKUST Sustainability/Net-Zero Office during the opening ceremony of HKUST Living Lab Week, held in Hong Kong from October 21-22, IIT Bombay said in a statement.
The collaboration is part of IIT Bombay's expanding Living Lab ecosystem, which integrates faculty research, student participation, campus sustainability initiatives and external partnerships to address real-world sustainability challenges.
Through the Living Lab Program, GESH IITB has been engaging faculty, students, and campus stakeholders in developing and testing solutions to sustainability challenges on campus.
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