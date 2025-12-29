IIT Bombay, NTPC complete drilling India's 1st CO2 storage well; second underway

Mumbai: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and NTPC have successfully completed the drilling of India's first well for testing the viability of geological carbon dioxide (CO2) storage in sedimentary formations such as coal and sandstone, the institute said on Monday.

The collaboration, launched under the aegis of NITI Aayog in November 2022, brought together NETRA - the R&D wing of NTPC, and the Department of Earth Sciences, IIT Bombay, in building India's first geological storage atlas for coalbed methane-rich coalfields.

The atlas provided layer-by-layer simulation results with experimentally validated inputs for quantifying the potential for geological CO2 storage in four major coalfields.