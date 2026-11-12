IIT Bombay launches semiconductor accelerator to help startups move from prototypes to market

The Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has launched a new accelerator programme for deep-tech startups, with its first cohort dedicated to semiconductor ventures seeking to take their technologies from laboratory development to commercial use.

Called SINE ACE (Acceleration through Collaborative Engagement), the programme will select six to eight semiconductor startups at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 4 or above. The selected ventures will receive structured mentoring, access to technical expertise and facilities at IIT Bombay, and opportunities to develop proof-of-concept projects and pilots with corporate partners.

Each selected startup will be matched with an industry partner and receive guidance from three mentors representing industry, SINE and IIT Bombay, and the investment ecosystem. The programme will also connect founders with investors and potential customers.

The most promising ventures may be considered for equity investments of up to Rs 5 crore from SINE or its venture capital fund, Y-Point, alongside possible investments from associated investors. Such investments will depend on evaluation and individual investment decisions.

The accelerator is designed for startups that have developed a working, laboratory-validated prototype and need support with technology validation, manufacturing readiness and customer engagement. The programme's website describes a 12 to 18-month journey, covering mentoring, partner engagement, a Demo Day and subsequent pilot execution and funding discussions.

The semiconductor cohort will cover areas including edge AI computing, advanced materials and packaging, mission-critical chips for defence and aerospace, data centre silicon, electronic design automation, fabrication and testing. The programme will also address the requirements of startups working on design-for-manufacturability, chip tape-outs and pilot readiness.

A group of eight organisations and companies will support the first cohort. These include Ather Energy, ElectraEV, ideaForge, Inflexor Ventures, MeitY Startup Hub, SemiX, Speciale Invest and Y-Point Ventures. Their contributions are expected to include industry problem statements, technical and business mentoring, potential use cases and investment connections.

Prof Milind Atrey, Deputy Director (Academics, Research and Translation) at IIT Bombay, said the programme would connect the institute's research facilities with the requirements of startups and industry.

"IIT Bombay's Centres of Excellence hold deep expertise and world-class facilities. ACE connects these directly with startups and industry partners, so that technology validated in our labs can be tested against real industry requirements," Prof Atrey said.

The semiconductor focus comes as India seeks to expand its domestic capabilities across chip design, fabrication, assembly, testing and packaging. The country accounts for around 20 per cent of the global semiconductor chip design workforce, but the development of domestic semiconductor intellectual property and the commercialisation of locally developed technologies remain key priorities.

The challenge for startups often lies in moving from a successful design or prototype to a product that can be manufactured at scale and adopted by customers. Semiconductor development involves long validation cycles, specialised infrastructure and substantial capital requirements. Securing the first commercial customer can also be difficult for young companies working with technologies that require extensive testing.

A Mint report in August 2026, citing Tracxn data, found that Indian semiconductor and physical AI companies raised $523.3 million across 44 deals in 2025, compared with $114.4 million across 48 deals in 2024. However, funding remained concentrated at the early stages. Between 2023 and August 2026, the sector recorded 94 seed and angel deals against 20 Series A deals, pointing to the difficulty of securing larger rounds as companies attempt to scale.

Government support has also been directed towards strengthening the country's chip design and manufacturing ecosystem. The Design Linked Incentive scheme provides financial and infrastructure support for domestic semiconductor design companies. The government has also supported startups and smaller firms through access to electronic design automation tools, which are used to design and test semiconductor chips.

According to government figures released in January 2026, 24 chip design projects had received support under the DLI scheme. These projects had recorded 16 tape-outs, six application-specific integrated circuit chips and 10 patents, with more than 1,000 engineers involved.

SINE ACE is intended to complement these efforts by connecting startups with companies that can test their technologies against practical requirements and potentially take them towards pilot deployment.

The semiconductor programme is the first in a planned series of sector-specific cohorts. IIT Bombay said future editions could focus on quantum technologies, artificial intelligence in manufacturing and robotics, space and defence technologies, nuclear energy and advanced materials.

SINE, established in 2004, has supported more than 500 startups through incubation, mentoring, infrastructure, industry partnerships and access to funding. The new accelerator adds a sector-focused model to its existing startup support activities.