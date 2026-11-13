IIT Bombay launches online PG diploma in innovation and entrepreneurship

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has introduced an online postgraduate diploma in Innovation and Entrepreneurship for graduates and working professionals seeking to develop skills in venture creation, business management and technology-led innovation.

Offered through the institute's Desai Sethi School of Entrepreneurship (DSSE) in partnership with Jaro Education, the 36-credit e-Postgraduate Diploma (ePGD) will begin its first batch on November 16, 2026.

The programme will cover venture creation, design thinking, entrepreneurial finance, technology-based startups, marketing, sales and strategic leadership. Participants will work on case studies, practical projects, business simulations and startup pitch presentations as part of the curriculum.

The course will be delivered through live online classes, alongside mandatory campus immersion sessions at IIT Bombay every term. These sessions will include examinations, project presentations and practical learning activities. Participants can complete the diploma within 12 to 36 months, depending on their pace of study.

Prof Trupti Mishra, Head of the Desai Sethi School of Entrepreneurship at IIT Bombay, said the programme was designed to connect academic learning with practical experience.

"Through this programme, we aim to combine academic knowledge with practical learning, enabling aspiring entrepreneurs and professionals to develop the capabilities required to translate ideas into viable ventures and drive innovation within organisations," Prof Mishra said.

The programme is open to candidates holding an undergraduate degree or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university. Recent graduates, startup founders, corporate professionals, researchers and those working in innovation and incubation centres can apply. Prior work experience is not mandatory.

The total programme fee is Rs 4.5 lakh, excluding the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The application fee is Rs 2,500 plus GST. Expenses for campus immersion, including food and accommodation, will be charged separately.

Candidates who successfully complete the academic requirements will receive an e-Postgraduate Diploma awarded by IIT Bombay. They will also be eligible for e-alumni status, subject to the institute's applicable policies.

The curriculum is structured around the process of developing and managing a venture. It includes identifying business opportunities, assessing customer requirements, developing prototypes, building business models, understanding funding and valuation, and preparing go-to-market strategies.

Participants will also have opportunities to interact with mentors, investors, industry professionals and members of the startup ecosystem. The programme is intended for those looking to establish their own ventures as well as professionals seeking to introduce new products, services or business models within existing organisations.