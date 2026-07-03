IIT Bombay introduces Nuclear Engineering Programme under SHANTI Act

Mumbai: IIT Bombay has announced the launch of a new Nuclear Engineering Programme coordinated by the Green Energy and Sustainability Hub (GESH). Supported by a generous contribution from an IIT Bombay alumnus from Hostel 4, the programme marks the institute's strategic response to India's evolving nuclear energy roadmap under the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act, 2025.



According to a press release, the SHANTI Act represents a landmark reform that has opened up India's nuclear sector to greater private sector participation, accelerated innovation and set a target of 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047.



Explaining how this policy shift is central to the Institute's approach, Prof Shireesh Kedare, Director, IIT Bombay, said, "The SHANTI Act has created the conditions for scale, innovation and wider participation. Positioned at the intersection of national policy and technological advancement, IIT Bombay's Nuclear Engineering Programme is being developed in direct response to this shift, with a focus on strengthening research, building indigenous expertise and supporting the country's long-term nuclear energy ambitions."