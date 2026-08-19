IIT Bombay launches e-Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science and AI

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has introduced an e-Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science and Engineering (ePGD), offering postgraduate-level training in computer science, artificial intelligence and machine learning through an electronic delivery platform.

The programme is designed for fresh graduates with a terminal degree in computing as well as working professionals looking to deepen their technical knowledge. IIT Bombay describes it as a rigorous postgraduate qualification rather than a short-term certification programme.

Students will have to complete 36 IIT Bombay credits, with each course carrying six credits. The curriculum is divided into three baskets: Theory and Practice of Advanced Programming, Computing Systems, and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Students must complete at least one course from each basket.

The programme covers areas including advanced programming, algorithms and complexity, web and software security, cryptography, database and big-data systems, blockchain, mathematics for data science, natural language processing and generative AI, and computer vision.

The programme is being offered by IIT Bombay's Department of Computer Science and Engineering, which says the ePGD is intended to extend postgraduate technical education beyond its traditional on-campus student population and reach learners across locations.

IIT Bombay has positioned the programme for candidates seeking deeper formal training in computer science and AI rather than a short-duration skills course. The institute notes that the programme requires significant individual study and is expected to be academically demanding.

The launch adds another postgraduate pathway in computer science and AI at IIT Bombay, alongside its existing M.Tech, MS and PhD programmes in the discipline.