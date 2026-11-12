IIT Bombay launches e-PG Diploma in Innovation & Entrepreneurship

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has introduced an e-Postgraduate Diploma (ePGD) in Innovation and Entrepreneurship through its Desai Sethi School of Entrepreneurship (DSSE), aimed at graduates, aspiring entrepreneurs and working professionals.

The 36-credit programme, launched in partnership with Jaro Education, will commence its inaugural batch on November 16, 2026. Applications are open until November 12.

The curriculum will cover venture creation, design thinking, entrepreneurial finance, technology-based startups, marketing, sales and strategic leadership. It will combine academic instruction with experiential learning through case studies, practical projects, business simulations and startup pitch presentations.

The programme will be delivered through live online classes and mandatory campus immersion sessions at IIT Bombay. Participants can complete it over 12 to 36 months, depending on their learning pace. They will also have opportunities to interact with mentors, industry experts and professionals from the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

According to IIT Bombay, the programme is intended to help learners identify business opportunities, develop innovative ideas and translate them into sustainable ventures.