IIT Bombay extends UCEED 2026 application deadline

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) has extended the deadline to register for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2026 by five days.

According to the official statement, the registration period for UCEED with the usual fee has been extended, from October 31 to November 5, 2025.

Candidates can fill out the application form at uceedapp.iitb.ac.in . Registration for the UCEED began on October 1, and the examination is planned for January 18, 2026.

Similarly, the late fee registration deadline has been extended by three days, from November 7 to November 10.

The admit card for the UCEED is scheduled to be distributed on January 2, 2026, with the exam scheduled for January 18, 2026.

The application fee is Rs 2,000 for female candidates, and candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), or Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories. All other Indian candidates are required to pay Rs 4,000.

For foreign nationals holding Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) or Person of Indian Origin (PIO) cards issued before March 4, 2021, the fee is Rs 4,000 for all candidates, and Rs 2,000 for female candidates and those with disabilities.