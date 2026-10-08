IIT Bombay drafts new rules for exam cheating cases after Sahil Wakode's death

IIT Bombay drafts new procedure for dealing with students suspected of cheating or using unfair means during examinations following the death by suicide of second-year BTech student Sahil Wakode.
The institute's Senate has put the stricter academic misconduct rules introduced in July 2026 on hold and decided to return to the milder framework approved in 2015 for the upcoming mid-semester examinations on October 10 and 11. An interim procedure will allow students to record their version of events before disciplinary action is decided.
What has changed?
Under the interim procedure, an invigilator who suspects a student of using unauthorised material or devices will record the incident in a prescribed form. The student will also have the option of submitting a written account of what happened.
The matter will subsequently go to the Departmental Disciplinary Action Committee (DDAC), which will decide how to proceed. The faculty member who reports the alleged misconduct will not determine the final disciplinary outcome.
Students may also appear before the committee and provide additional information. They will have an opportunity to appeal against the disciplinary decision.
Students can continue the examination
One of the key changes concerns what happens immediately after suspected cheating is detected.
The student's original answer book will be collected and the unauthorised material, such as a phone, electronic device or written material, will be taken away. The student will then be given a fresh answer book and allowed to continue the examination for the remaining time.
The earlier IIT Bombay rules also contained a provision for a fresh answer book in copying cases. The provision had come under scrutiny after questions were raised about how the procedure was followed in Wakode's case.
Counsellors to be alerted
The new interim procedure also brings student support into the examination process.
If an invigilator suspects cheating or notices signs of stress in a student, the institute's Quick Response Team of counsellors is to be alerted. The stated aim is to provide immediate support while keeping disruption to the examination to a minimum.
If a student leaves the examination hall after a suspected misconduct incident, the QRT helpline is also to be alerted for counselling.
No frisking before exams
The interim procedure removes physical frisking of students before examinations.
Faculty members had raised concerns about searches that resembled airport-style security checks. Under the new arrangement, students will not be routinely frisked before entering the examination hall.
Students will also be allowed to bring bags into the examination building, although the bags must be left outside the examination hall.
What were the July 2026 rules?
IIT Bombay had introduced stricter penalties for academic misconduct in July 2026.
Under those rules, possession or use of unauthorised material or devices, including mobile phones, tablets, smartwatches and certain AI-enabled devices, could result in an FR2 grade and a one-semester suspension.
The institute has now put those stricter provisions on hold for the two October examinations. Repeat offences and serious violations can still attract disciplinary action.