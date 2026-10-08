IIT Bombay drafts new rules for exam cheating cases after Sahil Wakode's death

What has changed?

Under the interim procedure, an invigilator who suspects a student of using unauthorised material or devices will record the incident in a prescribed form. The student will also have the option of submitting a written account of what happened.

The matter will subsequently go to the Departmental Disciplinary Action Committee (DDAC), which will decide how to proceed. The faculty member who reports the alleged misconduct will not determine the final disciplinary outcome.

Students may also appear before the committee and provide additional information. They will have an opportunity to appeal against the disciplinary decision.