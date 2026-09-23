IIT Bombay Debate: V Ramgopal Rao calls for flexible five-year BTech model

Amid the ongoing controversy at IIT Bombay, former IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao has raised a broader question about how India's premier engineering institutions should accommodate students arriving with very different academic backgrounds.

In a post on X, Rao said the problems currently being seen at IITs are "primarily because of the one size fits all approach" and argued that the institutions need to reconsider how undergraduate programmes are structured.

Rao, who said he has more than 25 years of experience at IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi, referred to the variation among students entering IIT classrooms. According to him, students come through an intensive coaching system, but their "JEE Advanced ranks can range from single digits to five digits within the same class".

He used CSE at IIT Delhi as an example of such variation and also pointed to language as an additional challenge for some students.