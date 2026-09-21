IIT Bhubaneswar study finds earlier Snowmelt is linked to Greening across the Hindu Kush-Karakoram-Himalaya

Bhubaneswar: A study by researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar (IIT Bhubaneswar) has documented significant changes in snowmelt timing and vegetation greenness across the Hindu Kush-Karakoram-Himalaya (HKKH) mountain system.

Researchers Subhransu Sekhar Gouda and Saket Dubey from the School of Infrastructure, IIT Bhubaneswar, examined nearly three decades of satellite observations to understand how changing snow conditions are influencing high-altitude ecosystems.

Their findings have been published in the journal npj Climate and Atmospheric Science under the title “Contrasting trends of greening in the waning snowfields of the Hindu-Kush Karakoram Himalaya.”

The study compares the periods 1994–2005 and 2013–2024, focusing on seasonal snow-covered areas above the treeline across six mountain systems: Hindu-Kush, Karakoram, Western Himalaya, Central Himalaya, Eastern Himalaya and Hengduan-Shan.