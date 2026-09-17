IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad join hands for semiconductor research

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar and IIT (ISM) Dhanbad have entered into a partnership to strengthen academic and research collaboration, with semiconductor technology and basic sciences identified as key areas of cooperation.

The two institutes signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to facilitate joint research projects and academic activities. The agreement was signed by IIT Bhubaneswar Director Shreepad Karmalkar and IIT (ISM) Dhanbad Director Sukumar Mishra.

Under the agreement, faculty members and students from both institutions will have opportunities to participate in collaborative research programmes. The partnership will also provide for joint supervision of doctoral students, enabling researchers from the two institutes to work together on research projects.

The institutes will explore faculty exchange programmes, including visiting and adjunct faculty opportunities. Student exchanges will also be facilitated in identified areas to support teaching, learning and research activities.

The collaboration will include joint seminars, academic discussions and observership programmes aimed at promoting knowledge sharing between the institutions. Both institutes will also work towards securing research funding from external agencies for collaborative projects.

Another focus of the agreement is the sharing of research infrastructure and experimental facilities. The two institutions will explore the development and joint utilisation of large-scale experimental facilities to support research activities.

Semiconductor technology will be among the initial areas taken up under the partnership. The institutes will hold joint discussions to identify research priorities and develop expertise in emerging areas.

The MoU will be valid for five years and can be extended through mutual agreement. The agreement also provides for the exchange of faculty, students and other personnel based on mutually agreed terms.

The partnership is expected to create opportunities for researchers and students from both institutions to work across disciplines and access expertise and facilities available at the two IITs.