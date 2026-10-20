IIT BHU to launch School of Physical AI and Autonomous Systems in 2027

The Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi, is setting up a School of Physical AI and Autonomous Systems to advance research and education in artificial intelligence, robotics and intelligent machines. The institute announced the establishment of the school in July 2026, with plans to introduce a four-year Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programme in the 2027 academic session, according to reports.
The initiative aims to bring together artificial intelligence and engineering disciplines to develop machines capable of sensing their surroundings, processing information and performing tasks in the physical world. The school is expected to provide an interdisciplinary environment for work involving robotics, sensors, autonomous systems and AI-enabled technologies.
What is Physical AI?
Physical AI refers to the integration of artificial intelligence with physical machines and devices that interact with their surroundings. Unlike generative AI applications, which primarily produce text, images or other digital content, Physical AI enables systems to interpret information from the real world and respond through physical actions.
For instance, a robot equipped with cameras and sensors can identify objects, assess its surroundings and move materials from one location to another. Similarly, autonomous vehicles use sensors and AI-based systems to detect obstacles and determine their movements.
The field combines several areas of study, including computer science, electronics, mechanical engineering, control systems and robotics. Its potential applications include industrial automation, agriculture, healthcare, transportation and space research. However, the performance and safety of such systems depend on their design, testing and ability to operate under changing real-world conditions.
BTech programme and admission plans
According to reports, IIT (BHU) plans to introduce a four-year BTech programme in Physical AI and Autonomous Systems in 2027. Admission is expected to be through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced.
The proposed programme is expected to emphasise practical learning alongside theoretical instruction. Students may work on projects involving the design and development of machines, allowing them to apply concepts from artificial intelligence and engineering to practical problems.
Reports have also indicated plans for industrial exposure as part of the course. However, prospective applicants should refer to official admission notifications for confirmed details regarding eligibility, seat intake, fees, curriculum and the admission process.
Career prospects in Physical AI
The development of Physical AI has created areas of study and work that connect software development with hardware engineering. Students interested in the field can build foundational knowledge in mathematics, physics, programming and engineering before exploring specialised subjects.
Potential career paths include robotics engineering, automation engineering, machine learning, computer vision, embedded systems and autonomous vehicle technology. Research-oriented positions may require postgraduate qualifications, depending on the role and organisation.
The establishment of the School of Physical AI and Autonomous Systems reflects IIT (BHU)'s plans to develop an academic and research environment focused on intelligent machines. The programme's eventual scope, facilities and learning outcomes will become clearer as the institute releases further details.