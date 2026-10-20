IIT BHU to launch School of Physical AI and Autonomous Systems in 2027

The Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi, is setting up a School of Physical AI and Autonomous Systems to advance research and education in artificial intelligence, robotics and intelligent machines. The institute announced the establishment of the school in July 2026, with plans to introduce a four-year Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programme in the 2027 academic session, according to reports.

The initiative aims to bring together artificial intelligence and engineering disciplines to develop machines capable of sensing their surroundings, processing information and performing tasks in the physical world. The school is expected to provide an interdisciplinary environment for work involving robotics, sensors, autonomous systems and AI-enabled technologies.