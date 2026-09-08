Hindi literature meets science at IIT-BHU’s 400-book exhibition

Varanasi: Under the guidelines of the Ministry of Education, a special exhibition of Hindi books was organised at the Srinivas Deshpande Library on Monday as part of the Hindi Month being celebrated at the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University).



The exhibition aimed to introduce students, researchers, faculty, and members of the institute to new books related to Hindi literature and science.



The exhibition was inaugurated by Director-in-Charge, NK Mukhopadhyay. On the occasion, Registrar Sumit Kumar Biswas, Professor-in-Charge, Library, Sethil Raja A, AK Tripathi, Professor KK Singh, Deputy Registrar Ravi Kumar, Sudhanshu Shukla, Amit Kumar Singh, Major Nisha Baloria, Hindi translator Shashank Pathak, and other officials and staff of the institute were present.