IIT-BHU expands global academic ties with German university

Varanasi: The Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi has entered into an expanded institutional collaboration with Germany's Bergische Universität Wuppertal (BUW) with the signing of an institute-level Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).



The MoU, signed on October 1, marks an expansion of the existing academic collaboration between the two institutions, which initially developed at the departmental level between their respective Departments of Civil Engineering.



The academic and research initiatives undertaken under the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC) have paved the way for broadening the partnership to an institute-wide framework.

The agreement will facilitate opportunities for interdisciplinary research, faculty and student exchanges, joint academic activities and collaborative research projects involving multiple departments and disciplines at both institutions.