IIT Bhilai invites applications for Visvesvaraya PhD scheme; Fellowship up to ₹52,500 Per Month

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai has invited online applications for its Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme, offering financial assistance to candidates interested in pursuing doctoral research in Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM).
According to the institute's announcement, selected research scholars will receive a monthly fellowship of ₹46,250 during the first two years and ₹52,500 from the third to the fifth year.
The application process began on October 29, 2026, and the last date for submitting applications is November 25, 2026, at 3 pm IST.
The scheme provides financial support to selected doctoral candidates, including a monthly fellowship, research contingency grant and other benefits.
The financial assistance includes:
First and second years: ₹46,250 per month
Third to fifth years: ₹52,500 per month
Research contingency grant: ₹1.2 lakh per year for a full-time PhD candidate, provided for the entire support duration
House rent reimbursement: As per Government of India norms
International exposure: Support for travel and other expenses related to attending international conferences
The programme focuses on research and innovation in Electronics System Design and Manufacturing.
The research areas mentioned by IIT Bhilai include:
VLSI, Flexible and Printed Electronics
Sensors and Sensing Technologies
Microelectronics
Semiconductor and Electronic Devices
Electronics and Information Technology
Other closely related fields
The online application process opened on October 29 at 9 am.
Candidates can submit their applications until November 25 at 3 pm.
The institute will communicate the shortlisting outcome to candidates at a later date.
Interviews for shortlisted applicants are tentatively scheduled for the second or third week of December 2026 and will be conducted offline at IIT Bhilai.
Interested candidates can apply through the official IIT Bhilai admission portal.
Applicants should follow these steps:
Visit iitbhilai.ac.in/index.php?pid=adm_phd_visvesvaraya.
Access the online application form.
Enter the required personal and academic details.
Upload scanned copies of academic certificates, mark sheets, photograph and other relevant documents.
Review the application and submit it before November 25.
Keep a copy of the submitted application for future reference.
According to the institute's announcement, Dr Vivek Raghuwanshi, Assistant Professor in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at IIT Bhilai, is the research supervisor associated with this opportunity.
Candidates should consult the official admission webpage for detailed eligibility requirements, selection criteria and other instructions before applying.