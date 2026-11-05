IIT Bhilai invites applications for Visvesvaraya PhD scheme; Fellowship up to ₹52,500 Per Month

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai has invited online applications for its Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme, offering financial assistance to candidates interested in pursuing doctoral research in Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM).

According to the institute's announcement, selected research scholars will receive a monthly fellowship of ₹46,250 during the first two years and ₹52,500 from the third to the fifth year.

The application process began on October 29, 2026, and the last date for submitting applications is November 25, 2026, at 3 pm IST.