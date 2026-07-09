IIT Bhilai, Army’s 506 Base Workshop ink MoU to boost joint research in defence and emerging technologies

Durg (PTI): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai in Chhattisgarh has signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian Army's 506 Army Base Workshop in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, to collaborate on research, innovation and capacity building in defence and emerging technologies.
The MoU was signed at the IIT Bhilai campus in Durg district on Wednesday in the presence of the institute's Director Prof Rajiv Prakash and Brigadier T A Aravind, Commandant and Managing Director of the 506 Army Base Workshop, a statement issued on Thursday by the IIT, Bhilai said.
Under the agreement, IIT Bhilai will provide academic and technical support through its faculty members, technical staff and research scholars in mutually identified areas, while the two institutions will undertake joint research and development activities, it said.
The collaboration will focus on emerging and defence-related technologies, including innovation, design, analysis, manufacturing, testing, reliability, advanced materials, surface engineering, robotics, automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML)-enabled engineering solutions, sensors, additive manufacturing, repair and remanufacturing, among other areas, it said.
The MoU also envisages joint research projects, technical workshops, seminars, expert lectures and capacity-building programmes, the statement said.
It will facilitate internships, project work and research exposure for students, besides promoting faculty interaction with Army technical establishments and specialised training programmes for Army officers and technical staff, it said.
The partnership is expected to strengthen institutional collaboration between academia and the armed forces while promoting research, technology development and skill enhancement in strategically important sectors, it said.
This MoU will strengthen the institutional dynamics on a larger scale, it added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.