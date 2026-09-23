IIT-B suicide: Ex-IIT Delhi director backs Prof Doolla, suggests 5-year BTech programme

New Delhi: BITS Chancellor and former IIT Delhi director V Ramgopal Rao on Wednesday backed IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla amid the controversy surrounding the death of a BTech student, saying he was "disturbed" to see Doolla being "vilified" and called for a fair examination of concerns raised against him.

IIT Bombay on Wednesday set up a 10-member high-level committee to probe the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide of B Tech student Sahil Wakode, an official said.