IISER Tirupati PhD Admission 2027: Applications open for January session; check eligibility and dates

Selection Process

Applications will be screened by the respective departments, and shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview. IISER Tirupati states that applying does not automatically guarantee shortlisting. Departments may also consider academic performance and performance in national-level examinations while shortlisting candidates.

Candidates should note that communication from the institute will be made through email, making it important to provide an active email address and regularly check for admission updates.

The institute also states that candidates selected for the PhD programme who do not have CSIR, DBT or INSPIRE fellowships may be eligible for an institute fellowship at par with CSIR/DBT, excluding HRA and contingency components, subject to the stated conditions.