IISER Tirupati PhD Admission 2027: Applications open for January session; check eligibility and dates

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati has invited applications for admission to its PhD programme for the January 2027 session. The institute, under the Ministry of Education, is accepting applications from eligible candidates in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Earth and Climate Sciences, and Humanities and Social Sciences.
According to the official admission notification, the online application process began on September 25, 2026, and candidates can submit their applications until October 15, 2026. Applicants should check the department-specific eligibility requirements before applying.
Eligibility varies according to the discipline. In general, candidates are required to have a relevant master's degree with at least 55% marks or a CGPA of 6.0 on a 10-point scale. Certain programmes also accept eligible BE/BTech candidates with 60% marks or a CGPA of 6.5.
Candidates must also meet the essential national-level examination or fellowship requirements prescribed for their chosen discipline. For example, Biology applicants may qualify through examinations/fellowships including JGEEBILS, DBT-JRF, ICMR-JRF, UGC-CSIR JRF, DST-INSPIRE-JRF or specified GATE papers. Requirements differ for other disciplines.
IISER BS-MS dual-degree students from IISERs with the specified CGPA may be eligible without the additional essential eligibility criteria listed for some disciplines.
Candidates in the final year of their qualifying degree can also apply, subject to meeting the prescribed requirements at the time of admission.
Selection Process
Applications will be screened by the respective departments, and shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview. IISER Tirupati states that applying does not automatically guarantee shortlisting. Departments may also consider academic performance and performance in national-level examinations while shortlisting candidates.
Candidates should note that communication from the institute will be made through email, making it important to provide an active email address and regularly check for admission updates.
The institute also states that candidates selected for the PhD programme who do not have CSIR, DBT or INSPIRE fellowships may be eligible for an institute fellowship at par with CSIR/DBT, excluding HRA and contingency components, subject to the stated conditions.