IISER Berhampur to host IISER Aptitude Test 2026 | Exam likely in May 2026

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) have announced that IISER Berhampur will host and organise the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026, according to an official office memorandum.

The decision was made during a meeting of directors from all IISERs. Prof Ashok Kumar Ganguli, Director of IISER Berhampur, will also serve as Chairperson of the IISER Admissions Board (IAB-2026).

Seven IISERs established under the Government of India offer admissions to programs including BTech, BS, and BS-MS Dual Degree courses. The newly formed IAB-2026 will oversee seat allocation based on the merit list prepared from the IAT 2026 results.

The IISER IAT is a three-hour online test comprising 60 questions, 15 each from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics, with a maximum score of 240 marks. Candidates must meet the cutoff marks to be included in the merit list.

The IAB-2026 will also be responsible for:

Ensuring participating institutes prepare their seat metrics, including government-prescribed reservations





Finalising the procedure and schedule for seat allocation





Setting up resource and help centres





Printing the brochure and designing online choice-filling forms





Maintaining the admissions website and providing clear guidelines on counselling procedures





Managing online seat choice submission





Verifying certificates and credentials





IISER Berhampur is expected to release the official IISER IAT 2026 notification online soon, with the exam likely scheduled for May 2026.

This marks a critical step in the admissions process for science and research aspirants across India, providing a transparent and structured pathway into some of the country’s premier scientific institutions.