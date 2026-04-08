IISER Aptitude Test 2026 application window to close on April 13

The application window for the IISER Aptitude Test will close on April 13, marking the final opportunity for students to register for the national-level entrance exam for science education and research.

The test serves as the gateway to the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, which are known for their focus on fundamental science, interdisciplinary learning and research-led education.

Admissions through IAT 2026 are open for BS-MS dual degree and four-year BS programmes at IISER Berhampur, IISER Bhopal, IISER Kolkata, IISER Mohali, IISER Pune, IISER Thiruvananthapuram and IISER Tirupati. Candidates can apply through the official admissions portal.

The programmes on offer include the flagship five-year BS-MS dual degree courses, alongside specialised and interdisciplinary options. These include Computational and Data Sciences at IISER Kolkata, newly introduced majors in Geology and Environmental Sciences at IISER Mohali, as well as four-year BS and BTech programmes at IISER Bhopal and IISER Tirupati.

Key dates for IAT 2026:

April 13: Application window closes

April 16–18: Form correction window

May 24: Hall tickets released

June 7: Examination (9 am to 12 noon)

Candidates are required to follow the steps listed below to apply for IAT 2026: