IISc study says Namma Metro blue line could run entirely on Solar power

According to the report, an installed solar capacity of 83.3 MWp (Megawatt-peak) across station rooftops, elevated viaduct parapets, station canopies and depot rooftops would be sufficient to meet the Blue Line’s estimated annual energy demand under full 21-train operation with two-minute headways. Researchers identified all 30 elevated stations as suitable for rooftop solar installations. The Phase-1 investment is estimated at Rs 48 crore to Rs 63 crore and is projected to generate annual electricity savings of Rs 36.4 crore from the first year itself, with a payback period of under two years.