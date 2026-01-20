IISc-led consortium launches open-source platform to build private 5G mobile networks

These networks are designed to offer faster speeds, lower latency, improved reliability and stronger security compared to conventional Wi-Fi and public mobile networks, while remaining cost-effective, a press release said.

The platform is being developed by the IOS-MCN consortium, led by IISc, Bengaluru, along with IIT Delhi and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), with funding from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The initiative aims to strengthen India’s telecom and digital infrastructure.

Early pilot deployments led by ecosystem partners are expected to begin in the second half of 2026 across multiple sectors, marking a key milestone in India’s private 5G ecosystem, the release added.