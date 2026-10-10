IISc, IITs and Jadavpur University feature in Stanford-Elsevier’s top 2% scientists list

The 2026 edition of the Stanford-Elsevier World’s Top 2% Scientists list features researchers from several Indian institutions, including the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), multiple Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Jadavpur University.

The database identifies researchers whose published work has made a significant impact in their respective fields, using standardised citation-based indicators. The list covers a range of scientific disciplines and provides a measure of researchers’ influence within the global academic community.