IISc-FM partnership to focus on flood risks and climate hazards

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has partnered with FM to study flood risks and climate hazards in India, as concerns grow over the impact of extreme weather on communities, infrastructure and businesses.

The collaboration focuses on improving the understanding of flood hazards in India, where variations in rainfall, terrain and local conditions can complicate risk assessment. Further details on the study’s scope, timeline and expected outputs could not be independently verified from the available institutional sources.

The partnership comes amid efforts to improve the accuracy and local relevance of flood-risk assessments. A key challenge is understanding how different factors interact to determine the severity of flooding in a particular region.

In a study published in Scientific Reports in 2024, researchers from IISc analysed streamflow data from 70 catchments across peninsular India. They found that groundwater was more strongly correlated with flood magnitude than extreme rainfall and soil moisture over short time scales. Over longer periods, rainfall emerged as a key driver by influencing both soil moisture and groundwater levels.

The study, by Shailza Sharma and P P Mujumdar of IISc’s Department of Civil Engineering, also examined the role of reservoirs in regulating flood characteristics. The researchers found that reservoirs can reduce flood peaks and volumes by retaining water and releasing it over longer periods.

India faces multiple, overlapping climate hazards. A district-level climate risk assessment released in December 2024 by IIT Guwahati, IIT Mandi and the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy identified 51 districts at very high risk of flooding and another 118 at high risk. The assessment used the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change framework to examine hazards alongside exposure and vulnerability.

Separately, the India Meteorological Department’s Multi-Hazard Early Warning Decision Support System integrates weather observations, forecasting tools and geographical information systems to support impact-based warnings. The system is intended to help authorities prepare for hazards and communicate risks to affected areas.

The IISc-FM partnership adds to research efforts aimed at improving the assessment of flood and climate hazards in India. Its eventual contribution will depend on the data, modelling methods and risk-assessment tools developed through the collaboration.