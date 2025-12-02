IISc Council to now have Two Lok Sabha MPs

The Lok Sabha passed a government resolution on Monday, December 1, that allows two of its members to be elected to the Council of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru.

The motion was introduced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and the resolution on IISc was passed by voice vote, The Indian Express reports.

The IISc Council is the institute's highest decision-making authority, directing its administration and long-term policy. Its mandate includes improving infrastructure, expanding research capacities, and encouraging worldwide collaborations.

With this development, the Council's membership now includes representatives from the Central and Karnataka governments, Tata Trusts, the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the Association of Indian Universities, and members of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Tata Trusts, one of the IISc council members, recently announced an important agreement to build the Tata IISc Medical School on the Bengaluru campus. The alliance intends to transform healthcare education and research in India by combining clinical practice with advances in science and engineering.

As part of the arrangement, the Tata Group will donate Rs 500 crore to the medical school's establishment, which is envisioned as a healthcare excellence centre. The partnership was formalised on Monday with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).