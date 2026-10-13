IISc Bengaluru invites applications for online genetic engineering course

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has invited applications for its online short-term course, Advances in Genetic Engineering, scheduled to run from November 30 to December 11, 2026. Offered through the institute’s Centre for Continuing Education, the programme aims to provide participants with advanced knowledge of genetic engineering principles and molecular biology techniques.

The course will be conducted through live online classes and will carry a total fee of Rs 11,800, inclusive of 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST). Interested candidates can apply through the official IISc Centre for Continuing Education website by November 10, 2026.