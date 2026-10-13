IISc Bengaluru invites applications for online genetic engineering course

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has invited applications for its online short-term course, Advances in Genetic Engineering, scheduled to run from November 30 to December 11, 2026. Offered through the institute’s Centre for Continuing Education, the programme aims to provide participants with advanced knowledge of genetic engineering principles and molecular biology techniques.
The course will be conducted through live online classes and will carry a total fee of Rs 11,800, inclusive of 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST). Interested candidates can apply through the official IISc Centre for Continuing Education website by November 10, 2026.
Course eligibility
Candidates who hold a bachelor’s degree in science are eligible to apply. Students currently pursuing their undergraduate degrees can also apply, provided they have a basic understanding of biology.
The programme is intended for undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and postdoctoral students, faculty members and industry professionals working in relevant fields. These include biotechnology, microbiology, molecular biology, genetics, biochemistry, zoology, botany and biomedical sciences.
Professionals working in biopharmaceuticals, cell and gene therapy, vaccine development, contract research organisations and agricultural biotechnology may also benefit from the course. Clinical researchers, pathologists and bioengineers involved in disease modelling are among the intended participants.
Course curriculum and topics
The 16-hour programme will cover genetic engineering techniques and their applications in biomedical research and disease modelling. The curriculum includes real-time quantitative polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), antisense technology and RNA silencing.
Participants will also study recombinant protein production in bacterial and mammalian cells, viral vector development, gene therapy, induced pluripotent stem cells and genome editing using CRISPR-Cas9 technology.
The course will examine the generation of transgenic and mutant models, including those involving Caenorhabditis elegans, plants and mice. These techniques are used in research investigating human diseases, including cardiovascular conditions, diabetes, obesity, cancer and neurodegenerative disorders, as well as ageing.
Faculty and application details
The programme will be led by Dr N Ravi Sundaresan, Associate Professor in IISc Bengaluru’s Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology. His research focuses on the molecular mechanisms underlying heart failure, cardiac hypertrophy and metabolic diseases.
The course will run from November 30 to December 11, with live classes scheduled on weekdays from 6 pm to 7 pm, according to the institute’s course page. The total fee is Rs 11,800, including GST.
Candidates can check the curriculum, eligibility requirements and registration details on the official IISc Centre for Continuing Education website. Applications close on November 10, 2026.