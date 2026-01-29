IISc Bengaluru allows BTech admission through JoSAA counselling 2026

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, will accept applications from BTech aspirants through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2026 based on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced ranks from this year.

JEE Advanced 2026 will be conducted by IIT Roorkee on May 17 and will consist of two papers, said a NDTV report.

Paper 1 will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM, while Paper 2 will take place from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.