New Delhi: The Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) will host the Women’s Rowing Talent Identification and Selection trials from December 18-22, 2026, at its Vijaynagar facility.



The programme will be held across five days focusing on identifying promising women athletes across two rowing events - Single Sculls (W1x) and Double Sculls (W2x). The objective is to strengthen India’s talent pool in women’s rowing and create pathways for future international competitions, according to a release.



The initiative will cater to both experienced rowers and young athletes through two distinctive development pathways. While the first pathway will focus on potential to progress towards the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics for the experienced athletes, the second will look at identifying young, high-potential talent, including athletes from other sporting disciplines who demonstrate the physical attributes and potential required to excel in rowing.