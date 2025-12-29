IIP growth suggests underlying industrial momentum strengthening in India: Industry

New Delhi: Healthy gains in manufacturing and mining suggest that underlying industrial momentum is strengthening in India, potentially supporting broader economic performance in the near to medium term, industry leaders and economists said on Monday.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) registered a record high growth of 6.7 per cent (quick estimate) in November, compared to 5 per cent in the same month last year, "driven by notable deceleration in the manufacturing and mining sectors," PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) President Rajeev Juneja said.

The manufacturing sector grew strongly on a year-on-year basis by 8 per cent in November. This acceleration is attributed to the fact that 20 out of 23 industry groups at the "NIC 2-digit-level" have recorded a positive growth in November 2025 over November 2024 in the manufacturing sector.