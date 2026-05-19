IIM Calcutta, Daimler India CV conclude startup bootcamp under Viksit Bharat initiative

Kolkata: IIM Calcutta Innovation Park and Daimler India Commercial Vehicles on Monday concluded the second bootcamp under the DICV-IIMCIP Social Impact Incubation Programme for 'Viksit Bharat', which aims to strengthen the entrepreneurial and business capabilities of startups.
The three-day bootcamp brought together 10 startups and featured expert-led sessions on finance and accounting, leadership and team building, negotiation skills, and branding for startups, officials said.
Faculty members and mentors from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta ecosystem, including Prof Manju Jaiswal, Prof Abhishek Goel and Prof Chandradeep Mitra, conducted the sessions.
V K Rai, CEO of IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, said the programme would help emerging founders gain knowledge, mentorship and strategic capabilities to build scalable and sustainable businesses.
Torsten Schmidt, Managing Director and CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said entrepreneurship and innovation were key drivers of inclusive and sustainable economic growth, adding that the initiative aims to strengthen India's startup ecosystem and support the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.