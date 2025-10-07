IIM Udaipur to offer BBA in Hindi from 2026

In a move aimed at promoting regional languages in higher education, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur will allow students to pursue a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Hindi starting from the 2026-27 academic session.

This initiative aligns with the central government’s policy of encouraging Indian languages in higher education, as reported by India Today.

The programme, which will be offered online, gives students the choice to study in either English or Hindi. It seeks to make management education more accessible to Hindi-medium students, many of whom face challenges in courses traditionally taught in English.

Programme structure and delivery

The four-year BBA programme will comprise 40 courses, each with 60 hours of learning. IIM Udaipur plans to adopt a blended learning model, with 30 hours per course delivered through video lectures by faculty, and the remaining 30 hours conducted via live online classes. Both institute faculty and guest experts from other institutions will lead these sessions.

Video lectures and live classes will be offered in both Hindi and English, ensuring the material is accessible to a wider audience. With this initiative, IIM Udaipur will become the first business school in India to provide a BBA programme in an Indian language.

Challenges flagged by experts

Despite its inclusive intent, the programme has raised concerns among some faculty and education experts. A retired IIM professor pointed out that there are no standard management textbooks in Hindi, making it difficult for students to access study materials.

“It may be difficult for teachers to teach management in Hindi since many have never taught in that language before,” he told India Today.

Experts have also questioned the course’s appeal to employers. Faculty members and analysts caution that unless the programme guarantees strong placement opportunities, it may struggle to attract students.

Even with these challenges, IIM Udaipur’s decision is being seen as a bold step toward widening access to management education. It has the potential to open doors for students who have traditionally been underrepresented in the field due to language barriers.