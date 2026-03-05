IIM Udaipur opens applications for BBA 2026 cohort

The launch reflects a broader institutional vision championed by Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director, IIM Udaipur, to widen access without diluting academic quality. "At IIM Udaipur, we believe that access and excellence must move forward together. This BBA has been created to extend the quality and discipline of IIM education to a much wider group of learners â€“ those who seek flexibility, those who learn best in Hindi, and those who value the confidence of bilingual support. Our aspiration is simple: talent should never be held back by language, location, or circumstance."