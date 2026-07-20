IIM Udaipur holds first Executive MBA convocation

UDAIPUR, India, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) hosted the first Convocation Ceremony for its Executive MBA program, marking a significant milestone for the Institute and its graduating Class of 2026. The ceremony commenced with an address by Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director, IIM Udaipur, followed by the conferral of MBA degrees. Mr. Abhay Baijal, Managing Director, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Limited, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and delivered the Convocation Address. The ceremony also included the presentation of the IIM Udaipur Gold Medal for Scholastic Performance.