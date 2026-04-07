IIM Rohtak team wins BIMTECH’s Hermes’ Dialogue 6.0 on energy security

A team from the Indian Institute of Management Rohtak emerged victorious at Hermes’ Dialogue 6.0, the flagship annual event hosted by the Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), which this year focused on global energy security amid rising geopolitical uncertainty.

Team LeBroom from IIM Rohtak clinched the top spot, followed by Team Magnus from the FORE School of Management in second place, a press release from the institute said. Team Strategy from the Shri Ram College of Commerce secured the second runners-up position.

Centred on the theme, “Should countries prioritise energy independence to ensure global energy security amid rising geopolitical uncertainty?”, the national-level competition brought together over 250 participants from leading institutions across India, IIM Rothak stated. Students represented 12 countries including the United Arab Emirates, India, Indonesia, Brazil, Russia, Germany, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, China, Australia, the United States and Japan, simulating multilateral negotiations.

The event unfolded across multiple rounds, beginning with a knowledge-based assessment on Unstop, followed by a case submission round. The final stage featured a “battle of perspectives”, where teams debated as country representatives in formats modelled on the United Nations and the G20.

Finalists included participants from institutions such as the Indian Institute of Management Udaipur, Indian Institute of Technology Patna, International Management Institute, Great Lakes Institute of Management and the National Insurance Academy.

The jury comprised Rajeev Kher and Sumanta Chaudhuri, both IAS (Retd.), who assessed teams on their grasp of international trade, diplomacy and policy-making.

Kher noted that the issue was “becoming more relevant every hour”, while Chaudhuri highlighted the fluid nature of global alliances, observing that today’s strategic partnerships could shift with changing geopolitical realities.

Prabina Rajib, Director of BIMTECH, said that global energy security must be viewed beyond supply concerns, incorporating technological shifts, trade policies and dependencies on critical minerals.

Hermes’ Dialogue, an initiative of BIMTECH’s PGDM–International Business programme, continues to serve as a platform for experiential learning and global policy discourse. The event also paid tribute to the institute’s founders, Basant Kumar Birla and Sarala Birla.