IIM Rohtak conference brings 50-plus industry leaders to discuss AI, future of work

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak held its Management Conference 2026 on October 24, bringing together more than 50 industry leaders, business executives and academic experts to discuss how companies and management education must respond to changes in technology, markets and the workplace.
Held under the theme “The New Rules of Business: Bridging Academia and Industry in an Age of Constant Reinvention”, the conference gave more than 600 students from the institute’s Post Graduate Programme in Management an opportunity to interact with industry professionals.
IIM Rohtak Director Dheeraj Sharma welcomed the participants and spoke about balancing stability with adaptability. He argued that organisations should identify when change is necessary rather than pursue reinvention continuously. He also urged students to make the most of their interactions with industry leaders, stressing accountability, discipline and commitment in professional life.
The keynote speakers included senior representatives from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), HDFC Pension Fund Management and Kokuyo Camlin. Their discussions covered leadership, customer-focused innovation and the challenge of sustaining growth in a changing business environment.
Four panels examine business strategy and workforce change
The conference featured four panel discussions involving representatives from companies including Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Network18 Media & Investments, Merck Healthcare, Omaxe, Synergy Consulting, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, Mitsubishi Electric India and Thomson Reuters.
The first panel examined how companies are moving beyond product-led strategies towards business ecosystems built around partnerships, customer needs and shared value creation.
The second focused on finance as a driver of business growth. Panellists discussed financial resilience, risk management and adaptive planning as companies navigate economic uncertainty.
The third panel explored the future of work, including the integration of artificial intelligence with human capabilities. Continuous upskilling, adaptability and collaborative leadership emerged as important considerations for organisations preparing their workforces for technological change.
The fourth examined career opportunities in the digital economy. Discussions highlighted problem-solving, curiosity and continuous learning, while treating AI as a tool to support work rather than a substitute for core human skills.
Conference to produce recommendations for industry and academia
IIM Rohtak said the discussions would be compiled into a concept paper containing recommendations for industry practitioners, policymakers and academic institutions. The document is intended to preserve the conclusions from the panels for future reference.
The conference is part of the institute’s efforts to strengthen interaction between management education and industry. Such engagement gives students access to practitioners’ experiences and allows companies to share their views on the skills and knowledge required of future managers.