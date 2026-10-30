IIM Rohtak conference brings 50-plus industry leaders to discuss AI, future of work

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak held its Management Conference 2026 on October 24, bringing together more than 50 industry leaders, business executives and academic experts to discuss how companies and management education must respond to changes in technology, markets and the workplace.

Held under the theme “The New Rules of Business: Bridging Academia and Industry in an Age of Constant Reinvention”, the conference gave more than 600 students from the institute’s Post Graduate Programme in Management an opportunity to interact with industry professionals.

IIM Rohtak Director Dheeraj Sharma welcomed the participants and spoke about balancing stability with adaptability. He argued that organisations should identify when change is necessary rather than pursue reinvention continuously. He also urged students to make the most of their interactions with industry leaders, stressing accountability, discipline and commitment in professional life.

The keynote speakers included senior representatives from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), HDFC Pension Fund Management and Kokuyo Camlin. Their discussions covered leadership, customer-focused innovation and the challenge of sustaining growth in a changing business environment.