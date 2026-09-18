IIM Ranchi marks its debut in global QS Business Master's rankings

Under the category of Master's in Management, the institute recorded scores of 37.2 in employability, 20 in alumni outcomes, 32.7 in value for money, 32.5 in thought leadership, and 21.8 in diversity, while under the category of Master's in Business Analytics, it recorded scores of 27.8, 20, 27.3, 31.1, and 25, respectively, across these parameters, the release added.