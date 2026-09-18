IIM Ranchi marks its debut in global QS Business Master's rankings

Ranchi: IIM Ranchi's Master's in Management has been placed in the 201+ global band and ranked 21st in Asia in the QS Business Master's Rankings 2027, a statement issued by the institute said on Friday.
In the Master's in Business Analytics (MBA-BA) category, it has also been placed in the 201+ global band and ranked 16th in Asia, the statement said.
"These recognitions reflect the institute's sustained efforts towards strengthening management education," said IIM Ranchi Director Professor Deepak Kumar Shrivastava.
The QS Business Master's Rankings 2027 evaluates programmes across five key parameters including employability, alumni outcomes, value for money, thought leadership, and diversity.
Under the category of Master's in Management, the institute recorded scores of 37.2 in employability, 20 in alumni outcomes, 32.7 in value for money, 32.5 in thought leadership, and 21.8 in diversity, while under the category of Master's in Business Analytics, it recorded scores of 27.8, 20, 27.3, 31.1, and 25, respectively, across these parameters, the release added.
Earlier this year, the institute secured prestigious accreditation from the Association of MBAs (AMBA), followed by its recognition in the QS World University Rankings for its Executive MBA programme, where IIM Ranchi was placed in the 201+ global band and ranked 33rd in the Asia-Pacific region, it stated. PTI SAN RG