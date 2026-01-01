IIM Ranchi comes forward to help village kids get primary education

RANCHI: In a ray of hope for the 35 families living in Bidikai village of Jharkhand's Khunti, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Ranchi has stepped in to sponsor basic primary education to the children here who have long been deprived of it due to the absence of a school.

Only 5-6 students can afford to go to the school located several kilometres from the village, while the remaining 25-30 children remain completely deprived of education.

After The New Indian Express published a report No roads, no schools: Modern facilities merely a dream in Jharkhand's Budikai village on December 24, highlighting the plight of the kids, IIM-Ranchi has stepped forward to help them out.