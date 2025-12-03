IIM Raipur steps into the new initiative on Business Accelerator programme; Applications underway

Indian Institute of Management Raipur (IIM Raipur) has, in association with the National SC-ST Hub (NSSH) of the Ministry of MSME, initiated a comprehensive Business Accelerator programme. Applications for this programme will be open until December 15, 2025, with the programme set to begin on January 17, 2026.

The major aim of this initiative is to empower aspiring SC/ST entrepreneurs, start-ups, and small business owners by equipping them with the skills, knowledge, and support essential for escalating their dream projects.

The Business Accelerator programme is outlined in a way to support the participants to achieve a sustained and enhanced growth rather than just surviving in the competitive environment. The blended learning model that combines immersive on-campus sessions at IIM Raipur with live online classes will be the major highlight of this programme.