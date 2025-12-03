IIM Raipur steps into the new initiative on Business Accelerator programme; Applications underway

Indian Institute of Management Raipur (IIM Raipur) has, in association with the National SC-ST Hub (NSSH) of the Ministry of MSME, initiated a comprehensive Business Accelerator programme. Applications for this programme will be open until December 15, 2025, with the programme set to begin on January 17, 2026.
The major aim of this initiative is to empower aspiring SC/ST entrepreneurs, start-ups, and small business owners by equipping them with the skills, knowledge, and support essential for escalating their dream projects.
The Business Accelerator programme is outlined in a way to support the participants to achieve a sustained and enhanced growth rather than just surviving in the competitive environment. The blended learning model that combines immersive on-campus sessions at IIM Raipur with live online classes will be the major highlight of this programme.
The participants are able to utilize insights from IIM Raipur faculty, industry leaders, and seasoned practitioners with 72 hours of structured instruction and 18 hours of dedicated mentoring. This ensures an innovative and accelerated learning experience for every participant.
This business programme focuses on assisting participants to improve their business ideas, guide them in taking better financial decisions, identify and work on the exact potential markets and anchor into the digital space for enhanced programme efficiency and output.
Entrepreneurs can work directly on their business challenges and develop clear 90–180 day action roadmaps through concept sessions, case discussions rooted in MSME realities, hands-on exercises, and one-on-one mentoring clinics.
Along with the efficient training and support from IIM Raipur, the programme provides participants to get the opportunities to explore new markets, understand government procurement processes, and build valuable networks with peers, mentors, and ecosystem partners who can support their entrepreneurial journey.
Applicants must be graduates aged 18 or above, with a preference extended to women participants. Applicants with “Trading” as a major activity in Udyam registration are not eligible.
The programme is fully sponsored under the NSSH scheme with the total cost of Rs 99,000 plus GST. Participants are required to pay only a registration fee of Rs 7,500, inclusive of GST for this incredible opportunity to all aspiring and existing entrepreneurs looking for systematic support to their growth and success.