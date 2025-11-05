IIM Raipur startups steal spotlight at CG TechStart 2025

In a ceremony marking Chhattisgarh’s Rajat Jayanti Rajyotsava, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday, November 3, felicitated two startups incubated at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur for clinching first and fourth positions at the prestigious CG TechStart 2025 marathon.

Agrofab Sustainable Pvt Ltd, founded by Karan Chandrakar, bagged the top prize, while Auroarts, led by artisan-entrepreneur Anuradha Sahu, secured fourth place among the state’s Top 5 startups selected from over 1,800 applications.

Organised by the Department of Commerce and Industries under the theme, “Powering the Future Code of Innovation”, the event brought together innovators, policymakers, and industry leaders, including STPI Director Shri Subodh Sachan, MeitY Startup Hub CEO Shri Panneerselvam Madangopal, and Chief Secretary Shri Vikas Sheel (IAS).

IIM Raipur’s Swavalamban–STEM

Both winning ventures are part of IIM Raipur’s flagship Swavalamban–STEM Program, a SIDBI-backed initiative that provides mentoring, incubation, and technical support to entrepreneurs across 30+ sectors such as AgriTech, Sustainable Textiles, EdTech, and HealthTech.

From idea to impact: The winners speak

Karan Chandrakar, whose Agrofab converts agricultural waste into premium sustainable textiles, credited the STEM program for transforming his vision into a scalable model. “IIM Raipur STEM Program has been a turning point in my entrepreneurial journey. It helped me sharpen my startup goals and understand how to effectively design a go-to-market strategy for our products. This clarity has reflected in every pitch we’ve made... At Agrofab, we’re committed to building a sustainable textile brand... With the support of initiatives like the STEM Program, we aim to grow into a ₹50-crore brand within the next five years.”

Anuradha Sahu, a 44-year veteran artisan with an international patent, said the program finally gave her craft a business edge. “I have been working as an artisan for over four decades, with several awards and even an international patent to my credit, yet I never knew how to transform my craft into a sustainable business model. Being incubated at IIM Raipur under the SIDBI-sponsored STEM Swavalamban Program has completely changed that... Even after 44 years in this field, it’s only through the Swavalamban Program that I’ve been able to take my craft from recognition to real business promotion.”

The Swavalamban–STEM Program continues to nurture diverse ventures, from fashion and logistics to environmental consulting and beauty tech, reinforcing IIM Raipur’s role as a catalyst for regional economic growth through innovation and self-reliance.