IIM Raipur HR Summit 2025, brings industry leaders together to redefine people, purpose, and possibilities

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, a leading institution recognized for Building Business Owners, successfully hosted its flagship HR Summit 2025 on the theme “People, Purpose, and Possibilities.”
The two-day summit, served as a confluence of visionary HR leaders, industry experts, and academicians who came together to discuss the evolving dimensions of human resource management and its pivotal role in shaping purpose-driven, future-ready organizations.
The summit featured over 35 eminent speakers, including HR heads and senior executives from leading organizations such as Citi, Tata Motors, Bridgestone India, Kyndryl, Accenture, PayU, BPCL, Aster DM Healthcare, and Mosaic Wellness.
The session featured Suparna Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, NPS Trust, as the Chief Guest and Ms. Rajita Singh, Chief People Officer, Kyndryl as Guest of honour, who shared their insights on adaptive leadership, ethical frameworks, and the importance of purpose-driven human capital strategies in today’s rapidly evolving business environment.
The valedictory address delivered by Rajita Singh, Chief People Officer, Kyndryl, who graced the summit as the Guest of Honor.
In her address, Singh emphasized the evolving role of HR as a strategic driver of inclusion, innovation, and transformation.
With over two decades of leadership experience in technology and HR, she inspired the audience to view HR not just as a support function but as a catalyst that aligns people, purpose, and performance.
The summit featured six thought-provoking panel discussions, each led by distinguished industry leaders and moderated by esteemed faculty members of IIM Raipur.
The sessions explored diverse and timely themes that are redefining the modern HR landscape from Leadership Refined: Building Agile, Ethical, and Human-Centered Leaders and Leadership with Conscience: Redefining Corporate Ethics for the Modern Workplace to Talent Management in the Age of AI and Automation.
The conversations further delved into Sustainable HR: People, Planet, and Profit, Linking People Strategy to Financial Performance: Measuring What Truly Matters, and Beyond Boundaries: HR as a Strategic Architect.
These discussions provided a dynamic platform for exchanging ideas on integrating sustainability, ethics, and technology into workforce management while aligning HR strategies with long-term organizational goals.