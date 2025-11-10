IIM Raipur HR Summit 2025, brings industry leaders together to redefine people, purpose, and possibilities

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, a leading institution recognized for Building Business Owners, successfully hosted its flagship HR Summit 2025 on the theme “People, Purpose, and Possibilities.”

The two-day summit, served as a confluence of visionary HR leaders, industry experts, and academicians who came together to discuss the evolving dimensions of human resource management and its pivotal role in shaping purpose-driven, future-ready organizations.

The summit featured over 35 eminent speakers, including HR heads and senior executives from leading organizations such as Citi, Tata Motors, Bridgestone India, Kyndryl, Accenture, PayU, BPCL, Aster DM Healthcare, and Mosaic Wellness.