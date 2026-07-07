IIM Nagpur unveils roadmap to become a global multi-campus business school by 2031

Nagpur: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur has unveiled a Strategic Roadmap 2026-31, aiming to emerge as a globally respected, multi-campus institution with major thrust on Executive Education, artificial intelligence, India-centric research, energy and climate leadership, entrepreneurship and regional development.

Sharing the roadmap during a media interaction on Monday, Bhimaraya Metri, who has been reappointed as Director for a second tenure, said the next five years would take the Institute from rapid growth to wider national and global impact.

"Our next phase is about scale with purpose. We want IIM Nagpur to be globally respected, deeply rooted in India's priorities and capable of creating meaningful impact through education, research, innovation and leadership," Metri said.