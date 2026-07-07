IIM Nagpur to set up full-fledged 70-acre campus in Pune; eyes spot in world's top 100 business schools

Nagpur: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur, which is setting up a full-fledged campus in Pune, is preparing to expand its footprint over the next five years and aiming a place in the world's Top 100 business schools, its director said on Monday.
With the Maharashtra government allotting 70 acres of land at Moshi in Pune district, the path has been cleared for establishment of the IIM Nagpur's full-fledged campus in the state's educational and cultural hub, he said.
IIM Nagpur is also preparing to expand its national and global footprint over the next five years, its director Director Dr Bhimaraya Metri told reporters here.
Metri, recently reappointed as director of the business school for another five-year term, said the proposed Pune campus is only the beginning of a much bigger journey.
He insisted IIM Nagpur's journey for the next five years will be guided by the vision of 'From India to the World'.
A grand, full-fledged IIM Nagpur campus will come up in Pune. The state government has allotted 70 acres of land at Moshi, a fast-growing residential and industrial hub in the western Maharashtra district, on a nominal lease of Re 1.
Once developed, IIM Nagpur will be the only IIM in the country to have such a large, second full-fledged campus, informed Metri.
He said one of his major goals during the second tenure would be to take IIM Nagpur into the world's Top 100 business schools.
Metri maintained the institute is looking beyond Pune and expansion in Goa is on the future roadmap, while global academic partnerships will be taken to a new level.
At present, IIM Nagpur has an academic collaboration with the University of Lille, France, including student mobility opportunities. Over the next five years, the institute aims to build partnerships with 20 leading universities across continents, giving students opportunities to study at international campuses, gain global exposure and pursue dual-degree pathways, stated the director.
"We want our students to experience the world, study on international campuses and earn globally relevant qualifications. Our aim is to build meaningful partnerships across continents," Metri said.
Energy and climate action will be another important area in the coming years. IIM Nagpur plans to build on its Executive MBA in Energy Management with NPTI (National Power Training Institute), engagement with ONGC Green Ltd, and the proposed Centre of Excellence for Heat Resilience and Sustainable Cooling, he stated.
Metri said the proposed Pune campus will be one of the biggest pillars of IIM Nagpur's next phase. The campus will focus on areas such as manufacturing, Industry 4.0, digital technologies, AI and IT management. Proposed academic offerings include an integrated BBA-MBA programme and a five-year BTech-MBA programme in collaboration with leading IITs.
He said the global ambition forms part of IIM Nagpur's newly announced Strategic Roadmap 2026-31.
The roadmap includes multi-campus growth, a place among India's Top 3 institutions in Executive Education, AI-driven management education, India-centric research, energy and climate leadership, entrepreneurship, and a larger role in the development of Maharashtra, including the Vidarbha region where Nagpur is located, the director affirmed.
The institute has also set its sights on entering the world's Top 100 business schools and Asia's Top 10, he opined.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.