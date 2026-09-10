IIM Nagpur inks agreement with Goa government on traffic management

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with the Goa government to develop traffic-simulation and pedestrian-evacuation models for Panaji, Margao and Sanquelim.
IIM Nagpur's Centre for Logistics, Infrastructure and Project Management (CLIP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Goa's Public Works Department (PWD) on Wednesday to develop traffic-simulation and pedestrian-evacuation models for key road networks in the state, the institute said in a statement.
Under the 12-month project, IIM Nagpur's CLIP will prepare a Traffic Simulation Model and a Pedestrian Evacuation Model for road networks covering KTC Circle, Divja Circle and Merces Circle in Panaji, as well as Margao and Sanquelim.
Goa becomes the third state to collaborate with IIM Nagpur's CLIP in the broader field of traffic, pedestrian and crowd management.
CLIP has previously signed MoUs with the Maharashtra government in connection with crowd-management planning for the Kumbh Mela at Nashik and Trimbakeshwar in 2027, and with the Madhya Pradesh government for the Kumbh Mela at Ujjain in 2028.
"Management institutions must go beyond classrooms and contribute solutions to challenges that directly affect citizens. The Goa partnership marks an important milestone for IIM Nagpur. By combining field data, simulation technology and management thinking, we aim to support Goa with practical solutions for safer roads, shorter travel times and infrastructure that remains effective for decades to come," IIM Nagpur Director Dr Bhimaraya Metri added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.