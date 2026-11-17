Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai on Tuesday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government for strengthening public policy research, governance, and evidence-based decision-making.
The MoU, which covers 25 government policies and 26 schemes, aims to strengthen the interface between academic research and the government policymaking, enabling more effective implementation and evaluation of public schemes and policies, IIM Mumbai said in a statement.
The agreement was signed during a two-day orientation programme of the Maharashtra Technical Assistance Cell (MahaTAC).
The MoU was inked by IIM Mumbai Director Prof Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Ravi Jarande, Joint Secretary in the state Finance Department, in the presence of Dr Shrikar Pardeshi, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
MahaTAC was established through a joint initiative of the IIM Mumbai, the Centre for Research in Schemes and Policies (CRISP) and the Maharashtra government. It aims to bridge the gap between policy formulation and implementation through research, data-driven insights and actionable recommendations.
The two-day orientation programme brought together policymakers, senior administrators, institutional leaders and academic experts to discuss governance, policy evaluation and institutional capacity building.
At the event, Pardeshi shared insights into the government's priorities, coordination among departments and governance, while Tiwari spoke about the importance of policy analytics, institutional research and evidence-based governance.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.