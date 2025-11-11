IIM-Mumbai launches two-year blended MBA programme for working professionals

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai, in collaboration with Jaro Education, has introduced a new Blended Post Graduate Programme in Management (MBA–BPGP) aimed at working professionals seeking to enhance their managerial and leadership skills without taking a career break.
The two-year programme combines academic learning with workplace application, offering participants the flexibility to pursue a management degree while continuing their professional commitments.
Programme structure and learning format
According to an official statement, the MBA–BPGP will be delivered in a blended mode, comprising live online sessions along with two one-week on-campus immersion modules, one at the mid-point and another at the end of the programme.
These sessions are designed to provide learners with exposure to IIM Mumbai’s faculty and campus-based learning environment while maintaining continuity in their professional roles.
The curriculum includes over 1,200 hours of interactive instruction covering key management areas such as Operations, Marketing, Finance, Data Science, and Sustainability.
The programme also emphasises the application of strategic and analytical thinking to real-world business challenges, allowing learners to implement acquired concepts directly in their organisations.
Eligibility and admission requirements
The programme is open to executives, managers, entrepreneurs, and professionals from both public and private sectors who possess a minimum of three years of full-time work experience after graduation.
Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST/PwD candidates) from a recognised institution.
Applicants are required to have a valid score in CAT, GMAT, GRE, or IMAT (IIM Mumbai Admission Test) taken within the last five years.
Selection will be based on academic background, work experience, test scores, and other relevant criteria as determined by IIM Mumbai.
The MBA–BPGP aims to help participants develop competencies in strategic thinking, analytical reasoning, leadership, and innovation.
The curriculum integrates business fundamentals with emerging areas such as digital transformation and sustainability, aligning with current industry requirements.
Participants will also gain access to IIM Mumbai’s digital library and academic resources.