IIM-Mumbai launches two-year blended MBA programme for working professionals

Programme structure and learning format

According to an official statement, the MBA–BPGP will be delivered in a blended mode, comprising live online sessions along with two one-week on-campus immersion modules, one at the mid-point and another at the end of the programme.

These sessions are designed to provide learners with exposure to IIM Mumbai’s faculty and campus-based learning environment while maintaining continuity in their professional roles.

The curriculum includes over 1,200 hours of interactive instruction covering key management areas such as Operations, Marketing, Finance, Data Science, and Sustainability.

The programme also emphasises the application of strategic and analytical thinking to real-world business challenges, allowing learners to implement acquired concepts directly in their organisations.