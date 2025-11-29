IIM Mumbai launches PG Diploma in Public Policy Management in partnership with Talentsprint

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai, a premier management institute ranked 6th in NIRF, has launched the Post Graduate Diploma in Public Policy Management (PGDPPM) in collaboration with the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Government of India.

The programme is introduced in partnership with Talentsprint (part of Accenture), a leading education company powered with AI.

This 45-credit, one-year diploma integrates IIM Mumbai’s academic excellence and world-class faculty with digital learning innovations to deliver a future-ready programme designed for mid-career professionals.