IIM Mumbai launches PG Diploma in Public Policy Management in partnership with Talentsprint

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai, a premier management institute ranked 6th in NIRF, has launched the Post Graduate Diploma in Public Policy Management (PGDPPM) in collaboration with the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Government of India.
The programme is introduced in partnership with Talentsprint (part of Accenture), a leading education company powered with AI.
This 45-credit, one-year diploma integrates IIM Mumbai’s academic excellence and world-class faculty with digital learning innovations to deliver a future-ready programme designed for mid-career professionals.
The curriculum places emphasis on public policy, sustainability, technology, strategy, and leadership.
In alignment with its institutional collaboration with DoPT, IIM Mumbai has positioned the programme to include both DoPT-sponsored officers and external candidates.
This collaborative structure strengthens academic rigour by cultivating a diverse and multidisciplinary cohort, thereby enhancing peer-to-peer learning.
Commenting on the launch, Manoj Tiwari, Director, IIM Mumbai, said, “the PG Diploma in Public Policy Management equips professionals to tackle modern policy challenges with confidence.
Through simulations, projects, and peer learning, participants build skills in leadership, crisis management, and innovation – preparing them for senior roles across government, business, and the social sector.”
Applications are now open for the programme starting in February 2026. Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks (or equivalent CGPA) and have a minimum of 5 years of work experience.
Admission will be based on performance in the IIM Mumbai Admission Test (IMAT) or a valid CAT, GMAT, or GRE score obtained within the past five years, followed by a personal interview.
The last day to apply is 20 December 2025.